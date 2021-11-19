One of the great advantages of the Apple TV app is that it brings together content from other platforms. In addition to Apple TV + own series and movies and content purchased or rented from the Apple store, now we can access the ATRESplayer catalog.

A single app for all our subscriptions

Thanks to the integration of ATRESplayer with the Apple TV app, we can now enjoy the entire Atresmedia group catalog directly in the Apple app. This means that much of the content of Antena 3, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Mega, Atreseries and others, such as series such as “El nudo”, “Veneno” or “Física o Química: el reencuentro” will appear in the app of our iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.





The warning to connect ATRESplayer with our Apple ID is beginning to appear on iPhones that have the ATRESplayer app installed. Through a simple tap on Connect The services will be integrated so that we can see the service catalog in the Apple TV app.

Thanks to this integration the list of Keep watching As well as the suggestions and news from the Atresmedia catalog, it will appear alongside the Apple TV +, Disney + or HBO Max catalog. This allows us navigate through the different services centrally, making it easier to find exactly what we want to see.

Little by little more streaming services are being integrated into the Apple TV app. Although the reproduction of the content ends up in the hands of the service’s app, being able to enjoy a single app with everything that is available to us to see is, without a doubt, good news.