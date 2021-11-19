Without a doubt, one of the main concerns of humanity, or so it should be, is climate change. This problem, as you already know, can end up causing serious damage, not only in our lifestyle, in global ecosystems. For this reason, many companies are providing, within their possibilities, various remedies to combat the happy climate change. Even so, that effort is still insufficient, as well as those that do nothing or only limit themselves to placing the responsibility on the citizen.

In the end, the one who takes the blame is always the one who can do the least

Something like that, is what the financial organization has done Credit Suisse, since they have suggested certain changes in habits, both in our lifestyle and in those we have as consumers, which could help combat climate change. We have been able to find out this information thanks to the French medium LesEchos, which echoed some data published by the aforementioned financial institution. In these data, We can see quite varied advice to, according to them, achieve being an ideal citizen.

Among these suggestions, we can see how they recommend no showering more than three times a week, and at most eight minutes long each, or do not consume too many animal products, suggesting eating only 200 grams of chicken and 25 grams of cheese a week. It does not end there, of course, they also say that it would be very important to combat climate change reduce the clothes we buy per year, about two pants and three shirts. As we have already told you, there are also tips for our habits when consuming entertainment, advising watching two hours of television a day And here comes the bomb stop playing video games forever.

To try to combat climate change you must stop playing video games, they say

To finish with this series of recommendations on how to be an ideal citizen, it is also said that, if you are going to exercise, do it outdoors, staying away from electronic devices or reducing their use considerably. In addition, they mention that, as far as possible you should not travel by plane and if you do it once a year. That is, if, at least, traveling in an electric car does not hurt, logically.

Now, having said all this, it is very good that habits are proposed that can improve and offer more opportunities when combating climate change, But to what extent are they really useful when large companies continue to do what is best for them regardless of the consequences it may have on the environment. Over all this, there are data and texts that explain it better than me, that’s for sure, but wow, it doesn’t take a great connoisseur to see that all these efforts may come to nothing if the industries that pollute the most continue doing what they have been doing up to now.