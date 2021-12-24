This small, but important change will arrive on WhatsApp in the coming weeks, and you will surely use it on many occasions.

It is Christmas season, of congratulations, of meetings and to remember all those people who have accompanied us in recent months, and surely one of the emoji that you end up sharing the most is that of the heart, one of the most popular that has been used in 2021 in any application.

Maybe you have shared the heart emoji before on WhatsApp, and you will remember that this emoji comes animated, which looks great to embellish and express yourself better in conversations.

It may not arrive in time for the Christmas holidays, but right now WhatsApp is working on a new version that will offer this same animation, not only the aforementioned red heart, but also for the rest of the heart emoji, those that have different colors such as orange, green, blue and others.

WhatsApp is working on animating heart emojis! A new update is planned at a later date to support animating all heart emojis, on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.https://t.co/SXQniNlOeH – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 22, 2021

It is a feature discovered by Wabetainfo in the latest beta for iOS, but which will also be available to early testers on Android, which will reach the stable version over the next few weeks.

And it is that WhatsApp is working on different characteristics such as the expected reactions to the messages, but they have also begun to work on a new interface for voice calls and even a new indicator for end-to-end encryption in different sections of the application.

It remains to be seen if finally many other emojis end up animating to make our conversations much more fun, but it is clear that they are those small changes that the community ends up using a lot.