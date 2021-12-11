While games for next-gen consoles are typically priced at $ 70 dollars, PC games have so far been able to avoid any price hikes. The logic in this case was that new AAA games have been holding at $ 60 for more than a decade, and with the production price of new games going up and up, it was necessary to increase the price of next-gen games.

That’s the logic of some CEOs, at least. Not everyone is convinced that a price of $ 70 dollars be something that video game audiences can handle. Last year, when the first next-gen games started to appear with a tag of $ 70 dollars, the measure was certainly controversial, and remains so to this day.

And now that controversy has reached the PC market. Square enix announced the release dates for two of its games at last night’s Game Awards. Forspoken will arrive in May, while Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Integrade will arrive on PC via the Epic Games Store next week. Shortly after the trailers were released, so did the Epic Games and Steam pages with the surprising price of $ 70 dollars.

PC gamers haven’t taken that price tag in stride. Multiple messages have appeared on reddit criticizing the price increase, especially in the case of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a game that has been on the market for almost two years and that first came to PS4 with a sale price of $ 60 dollars. Not only that, but it’s also going to be an Epic exclusive game for a year, even after having already been a PlayStation exclusive for the last two.

“It is up to you how to spend your money“wrote a PC gamer on reddit,”but in my opinion this editor is not worth your money at allIt remains to be seen whether other PC game makers will start pricing their titles at $ 70 dollars, but nevertheless, Square enix it certainly seems to be in the lead. We will have to wait to see if it is a price that PC gamers are willing to accept, at the moment they do not seem very happy.