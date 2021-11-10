Spotify adds a new option in order to collaborate with the privacy of its users, allowing them to avoid unwanted interactions on the platform. From now on, it will be possible block other users of the music service in streaming directly from your applications; that is, without the need to request external help to achieve it.

As published EngadgetBefore, it was possible to block certain users on Spotify but you had to contact their customer service to do so. Now it will be as simple as accessing the profile of the person you want to add to your – let’s say – “black list”. The option will appear in the menu with the three-dot icon, next to Share and Report.

What will happen when we block other Spotify users? The answer is simple. Said people they will not be able to access our profile or the public playlists that we have created, nor can they see our playback activity. If you regret it, you can easily unlock them.

Many will also wonder if it is really useful or necessary to have the option to block other people on Spotify. This depends on the situation of each user and how “social” is the use they give to the music platform. Some may consider it to be a feature that doesn’t make a difference, but it’s there if needed.

Credit: Unsplash

Spotify can prevent you from unwanted interactions with other users

Let us bear in mind that in the last time the service of streaming has shown some signs of interest in expanding its possibilities of interaction between users. The most relevant in this regard has been the presentation of Fusion, a tool to invite friends to precisely merge their musical tastes in a playlist only. If for some reason those friends stop being friends, the option to lock profiles might help.

It is worth noting that the option to block other users will be available both from the desktop applications, as well as those of iOS and Android. The striking fact is that it is not the first time that Spotify incorporates a function of this style. In 2019, the option to block artists had been incorporated.

Thus, users could “purify” the music catalog of the platform and avoid recommendations on albums or songs that were not to their liking. Obviously, this is not the same as what is being proposed now. But at least it serves as a background on barriers that users can set to enhance your experience on Spotify.