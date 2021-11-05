We leave Halloween behind to head into the final stretch of the year, but before Christmas comes one of the most important events that many people take advantage of to buy gifts: Black Friday. It’s right around the corner though there are already some offers in different types of products, including Apple’s.

iPhone 13 256GB by 1,029 euros 989 euros: we started the offers with the new and balanced Apple smartphone, which has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED screen and double 12 MP rear camera with Dolby Vision video recording. Its autonomy has improved compared to previous generations and it can last up to 19 hours consuming multimedia content.

Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) – (Product) Red

iPhone 12 mini 64GB by 809 euros 649 euros: we continue with the small but powerful 5.4 “terminal, ideal for users who prefer a compact smartphone to a large screen. It is an iPhone 12 in a reduced format, so it has an A14 processor, 5G or double rear camera 12 MP.

New Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) – Black

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB by 489 euros 399 euros: Apple’s other small smartphone is also the cheapest in its catalog, especially with this offer: 4.7 “screen, 12 MP camera, Touch ID fingerprint sensor and wireless charging.

Apple iPhone SE (2nd gen.), Red, (PRODUCT) RED, 64 GB, 4.7 “Retina HD,

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular by 349 euros 274.95 euros: Apple’s best value for money “smart” watch. It is a Series 5 without some features like ECG and AOD to lower its price and make it more affordable. This model has LTE / 4G connectivity to contract a data rate and be able to do without the iPhone when we leave home.

2021 Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) – 40mm Silver Aluminum Case – Abyss Color Sport Band – One size

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS + Cellular by 549 euros 459 euros: the previous flagship of Apple smartwatches has blood oxygen measurement, always-on altimeter, ECG and AOD, as well as 4G connectivity to be able to make calls or play music without depending on the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Blue Aluminum Case – Vivid Navy Sport Band

iPad Air (2020) 64GB Wi-Fi by 649 euros 592 euros: one of the Apple tablets with the best value for money. It has a Pro design and compatibility with Pro accessories. It has a 10.9 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the power / lock button.

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch Wi-Fi 64GB) – Silver (4th Gen)

iPad Pro (2021) 12.9 “Wi-Fi 128GB by 1,199 euros 1,079 euros: one of the most powerful tablets in the Apple catalog. It integrates the powerful M1 processor and a mini LED screen for higher image quality. It has a LiDAR sensor for augmented reality tasks and a 12 MP wide-angle TrueDepth webcam for outrageous video calls.

2021 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB) – Space Gray (5th Gen)

14 “MacBook Pro (2021) with M1 Pro chip by 2,249 euros 2,179 euros: one of Apple’s new laptops is already on sale. This model has a 14 “screen and the M1 Pro processor, as well as 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal SSD storage.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Octa-Core CPU and Fourteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Space Gray

MacBook Air (2020) M1 by 1,129 euros 969 euros: Apple’s ultralight laptop is on sale. It has 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of internal SSD storage.

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver

Mac mini with M1 chip by 799 euros 729 euros: super compact desktop computer that with the M1 chip is more powerful than previous generations, and is no longer “restricted” to home users. It has 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of internal SSD storage.

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

Bluetooth headphones AirPods 2 with wireless charging case by 179 euros 159 euros: Apple’s cheapest wireless headphones with their wireless charging case are on sale at Amazon at one of its lowest prices. They have H1 chip and “Hey Siri”.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones by 279 euros 205.79 euros: Sony’s best fully wireless headphones have active noise cancellation, up to 24 hours of autonomy and microphones to keep phone calls clear.

Sony WF-1000XM4 – True Wireless Headphones with Noise Canceling, up to 24 hours of autonomy with the charging case, with built-in microphone for calls, precise Bluetooth connection, silver color

Apple MagSafe Charger by 45 euros 32 euros: the official Apple magnetic charger for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 allows you to recharge these smartphones by MagSafe at 15W.

More offers

