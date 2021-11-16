Xiaomi has just updated MIUI with a functionality that undoubtedly it will simplify the fact of knowing if our smartphone is too hot or if simply the temperature is correct and more suitable for its operation.

Although, knowing the temperature, at least of the battery, was as simple as entering the MIUI settings, the data provided from this menu was somewhat confusing, especially for those without knowledge of what temperature should be correct.

As we can see in the following images contributed by XIAOMIUI, Xiaomi has replaced the battery temperature indicator with three new states: hot, cold or the one that we will all look for, normal.

In this way, anyone without prior knowledge of what temperature is more suitable you will be able to know if the battery of Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is at a correct temperature or if it is too hot or cold instead.

That if, for the moment this update It has only been deployed through the MIUI Closed Beta, specifically through the China ROM. It is therefore that it will still take us to receive it in the Global or European ROM, probably together with MIUI 13.

Via | XIAOMIUI