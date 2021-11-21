It may be that at the most inopportune moment you have come across a mental void that makes you forget what you had listed on the shopping list as well as you can forget your access codes to a service or device. One problem, it is true, that if it is related to the password of an Apple device It can be solved in this curious way.

If at one point you have forgotten your Apple ID password or unlock code, you can retrieve it from two new ways thanks to iOS 15. Two formulas that have nothing to do with systems using recovery codes and that we are now going to detail how to use.

Pulling agenda

The first method allows us to use a contact from the phonebook to recover that forgotten password. We just have to enter the “Settings” of iOS and enter the section related to the options of your Apple ID and then click on “Password and security”.

We will see different sections and we will look at the title “Account recovery”. Under it, a text explains that if we lose the password or the device code, we will have several methods to recover it.

Once inside you will see the screen “Account recovery contact” and below the button “Add recovery contact”. With this method what we do is choose a person from the contact list to call in case of forgetting the password or the iPhone lock code.

We will see how the system suggests people we have in “Family” if we have that option active, or if we prefer to choose another person from the contact list, ** always understanding that they are trustworthy.

The person we choose must be over 14 years old and owning an Apple device and all our devices must be updated to the latest firmware version.

Once that person is selected, you will receive a notice on your phone or device indicating that we want to make her a trusted contact.

If you accept, we will see a message indicating that has agreed to be our recovery contact.

Use a recovery key

Another option that we will have with iOS 15 is to use a “Recovery key”. Again in “Settings”, in the section related to our ID and in “Password and security”, we will go to the section “Account recovery”, only now we are going to choose “Recovery key”.

Here the system will allow to generate an alphanumeric key that you can use when you forget everything else and that will become the only system with which to reset your Apple ID password. In fact, the system warns you before activating it, so it is vitally important to keep this key in a safe place so as not to lose it.