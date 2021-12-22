TikTok already surpasses Google and once again demonstrates the great power and reach that it has gained since the arrival of the pandemic.

While it is true that the Chinese social network was launched in 2016, it was not until last year, when the pandemic was decreed around the world, that it began to gain popularity among the new generations.

As of today, when we talk about TikTok, we are talking about something that goes beyond being an application to share videos, but about a platform that, in addition to adding new users, has made very interesting commercial alliances.

A few months ago, the ByteDance platform managed to exceed one billion users, a fact that adds to the list of great feats that it has accumulated in five years of life.

Now, as if this were not enough, TikTok unlocked another “trophy”, because according to the Internet 2021 Year in Review study signed by Cloudflare, the fashion social network has already surpassed the internet giant, Google, becoming the most popular site in the world.

This means that in just one year, the platform went from occupying the seventh place to being placed at the top, surpassing sites like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Amazon.

According to the Cloudflare report, since last August TikTok ranked first in the world ranking in terms of traffic, a trend that began in February this year.

Another fact that has caught the attention of the ranking shared by Cloudflare is that TikTok is not the only non-US platform to appear among the most popular sites in the world, which speaks of the fact that, in the world of digitization, anything can happen.

01 TikTok.com

02 Google.com

03 Facebook.com

04 Microsoft.com

05 Apple.com

06 Amazon.com

07 Netflix.com

08 YouTube.com

09 Twitter.com

10 WhatsApp.com

Actually, it’s no surprise that TikTok continues to gain popularity around the world; We are talking about the social network that came to win over Generation Z internet users and that even other platforms such as Instagram or Snapchat have begun to emulate some of its functions.

The Chinese social network has generated so much that, now, it is seeking to expand into other markets, as announced by its TikTok Live Studio, a strategy with which it is considering fighting another of the sites that won during the pandemic, Twitch.

The growth of TikTok is due, among other factors, to the fact that content creators saw a large window in the Chinese social network to reach millions of Internet users, since, since the beginning of the confinement, the platform began to grow from a important way.

So much has been its drag that, to this day, we are talking about a social network with more than one billion active users per month, a fact that it has achieved in just five years since its foundation.

To all this we must add its strategic commercial alliances to grow its catalog of creators and, with it, reach more users who download the application.

