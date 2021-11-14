As you know, the times of iPhones and Android mobiles are very different, and while this phone was presented in the middle of a pandemic, in April 2020, it still has many years of support ahead , at least four other versions of iOS for sure. For that reason it is such an attractive phone for many.

Getting an iPhone is now easier than ever, at least if our goal is to start iOS without having to spend almost a thousand euros as in the case of the most advanced models of the brand. Of course the iPhone SE is the best choice for this.

This reached the market with a price of 489 euros, and now we can buy it for only 399 euros, with 90 euros discount. Without a doubt it is the best occasion that we are going to have to release an iPhone or give it away. It is the 64GB version of storage, and it is available in black, white and red, although the availability is not the same in all three, and in the case of white and red it will be necessary to receive it in a few weeks, although we can buy it from this price anyway.

An iPhone at a mid-range price

This mobile is a mixture of both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone XR, so it is a very versatile mobile that puts us fully into the world of iOS. It has a very small screen, but one that many love, with a size of 4.7 inch. This has a resolution of 750 × 1334 pixels. Your processor is the powerful Apple A13 Bionic, which we have seen in the iPhone 11. It has a simple camera with a single 12 megapixel sensor that can record videos in 4K. In front the Facetime camera is 7 megapixels. It comes with stereo speakers, as well as Wifi 6, to download at full speed.

This iPhone SE now reduced offers Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC to pay in stores with the phone, as well as a Lightning connector, the traditional Apple. The fingerprint reader is the classic Touch ID which is at the bottom of the screen, in those big edges that it has at the top and bottom of the panel. A very thin mobile, with a 7.3mm profile, as well as light, weighing only 148 grams, it is also waterproof with IP67 certification. We cannot ask for more for a new iPhone at this price.