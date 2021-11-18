Users show their disagreement in social networks with complaints in delivery times at Bodega Aurrerá and Chedraui.

Companies and retail stores in Mexico have earned the trust of consumers more than once, thanks to the fact that these spaces offer a high variety of products to meet different needs of the day to day, either in terms of food items. , cleaning, entertainment, appliances, automotive, etc .; Among the main brands that make this possible are Store Aurrerá, Mexican commercial, Chedraui, Walmart, Superama, Sam’s, Costco, etc.

With the arrival of the pandemic, some of these brands managed to improve their home delivery services, either through their own transportation methods, their association with different delivery platforms and even companies specialized in transport, gaining the trust of customers to order their products from the comfort of their home. In accordance with Forbes, the decrease in social mobility due to Covid-19 caused 83 percent of Mexican Internet users to use delivery services, thanks to the benefits that this type of services entail.

Although these are usually of good help to improve the shopping experience of consumers, sometimes they tend to show some consistencies, so there are usually several complaints about delivery times.

Users on social networks have again communicated their disagreement with some of the retail brands preferred by Mexicans, now with Store Aurrerá and Chedraui for complaints in delivery times.

#Concilia I request your help so that @WineryAurrera comply with the delivery of an order that you place online for delivery today and it was canceled arguing that there is no existence pic.twitter.com/ubO3vq3vie – Agdz (@sale_byeee) November 17, 2021

@Chedrauioficial Why don’t they respect delivery times? I was to receive my order after 8 pm because I work, and it turns out that they arrive two hours before, arguing the delivery man and I finish for today! Then ?? pic.twitter.com/PLAlSfRdAf – MARIO ESPINOSA (@MARIOMOES) November 18, 2021

PESIMO THE service @Chedrauioficial, I sent my order online to the interlomas store and they sent me the order late, they also charged me for items that were not delivered, it is an ASCO – cin23 (@CintiaPavia) November 17, 2021

Similarly, another user in networks communicates his disagreement with the brands, since he mentions having bought two refrigerators, one of Walmart and another from Store Aurrerá and both came to him beaten that, despite having also been delivered at the wrong time, the corresponding refund has not been made.

@WalmartMexico @Walmart @Profeco @WineryAurrera @fedex There are 2 refrigerators that I bought 1 in Aurrerá winery and another in Walmart and the 2 arrived beaten. Fedex took more than a week to deliver and they have not returned me pic.twitter.com/dBb1sEEbN2 – Alan-brito (@alanmolalde) November 18, 2021

These platforms that are seeing their untimely delivery services directly affect the brand image, in addition to all the parcel service in general. These service deficiencies are probably occurring due to the high demand for online products for the Good End, however, this type of problem does not concern consumers and it is not really relevant to them that brands are busy doing other deliveries, but that their products arrive on time and without imperfections, since they are paying for a supposed quality service.

This type of situation could affect the consumer’s decision in future purchases, acquiring the services of other companies and experiencing their quality in delivery times, leaving aside their bad experience.

