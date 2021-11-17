As happened on other occasions, today we announce a new application that comes to Windows 11. Also, as usual, this new app will first reach the Insiders of the Dev channel. Media player, which replaces the late Groove Music and wants to be the new epicenter of our multimedia files.

Media Player Comes to Windows 11

They have designed the new multimedia player so that listening and viewing our multimedia files is more pleasant in Windows 11. We already knew about Media Player through the usual images of Panos Panay and now it is a reality. This new player will get along wonderfully with our local music and video collections and fully adapts to the new look of Windows 11.

The new media player has been designed to make listening and viewing your media more enjoyable on Windows 11. At the heart of Media Player is a full-featured music library. Allowing us to quickly navigate and play music, as well as create and manage playlists. If your music collection is in Groove music Today, your library and playlists will automatically migrate to this new experience. The new Media Player update will replace the Groove Music app.

Playback view gives us quality album art and images from our artists. These will appear in full screen and in mini-player experiences as well.

Media player also includes full support for browsing, manage and view our local video collection. All the content of the music and video folders on our PC will automatically appear in our library. But, we can also tell the media player where to look for additional content in the application settings. Too accessibility has been improved, with enhanced keyboard shortcuts and hotkey support for keyboard users and other assistive technologies.

If you use the old but reliable Windows Media Player, it will continue to be available in Windows Tools. This is just the beginning, but the truth is that it looks very interesting.