How did you suspect those bats and coffins with the letter V on yesterday’s track of the next free game on the Epic Games Store, Vampyr can be downloaded for free today, the vampire action game from Dontnod Entertainment. Remember that in this Christmas promotion where each day a different game is given away, you only have 24 hours to get each of the games before the promotion expires, its original price was 39.99 euros.

To get Vampyr at no cost, you just have to access the free games section of the Epic Games Store, log in with your regular account and add it to your games library. Vampyr is a remarkable action adventure created by the makers of Life is Strange where we control a vampire protagonist. The decision making will play a key role in the course and outcome of the plot, as well as has touches of RPG, investigation, etc.

“London, 1918. You are Dr. Jonathan Reid, recently turned vampire. As a doctor, you must find the cure to save the citizens from a devastating flu epidemic. But, as a vampire, you are doomed to feed on those you have sworn to heal. Will you allow yourself to be swept away by the monster within you? Your actions will determine London’s salvation or doom. “

The PS Plus games for January 2022 seem to have leaked and are spectacular

Yesterday, the Epic Game Store gave away Mutant Year Zero, an X-Com tactical action game. For tomorrow, wrapping paper track includes medieval-cut spiked maceWhat game could it be? It will have to be discovered tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) through the Epic Games Store. Like all promotional days, it can be downloaded for free for 24 hours until the next surprise game arrives.

Related topics: Pc

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe