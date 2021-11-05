Darkest Dungeon II hit the digital market a week ago, surpassing the more than 100,000 copies sold in two days. However, no modern release is without bugs and Red Hook Studios have collected community feedback for improve some aspects and introduce certain balances in the statistics of the characters to improve the performance of the games.

From Red Hook Studios they assure, however, that they have not had the opportune time to offer a test version of these improvements to the testers, so they have decided to launch this little update for all players. Some of the details that have most concerned the study and that they have tried to correct with this patch 0.10.29156 They are the exploits that affected the inventory and the errors that were freezing the game screen.

Long list of bug fixes

The list of improvements in this first update of Darkest Dungeon II is significantly long and is based on information obtained from broadcasts or thanks to community messages, so many are minor interface fixes. However, we will focus on those that have the most weight for the proper functioning of the adventure.

They have improved relationships between heroes, Both as for well and for worse. This means that we will now see less talk between them and more importance is given to the most significant moments in history. On the other hand, the bonuses of these relationships have been reduced and the stress of the characters will appear more easily. Several heroes have received certain changes like Man-at-Arms, who has now seen his maximum damage reduced, or Doctor Plague, whose stress-healing ability has been decreased. On the other hand, the overall resistance of all heroes to the killing blow has been reduced from 95% to 90%. Most of the enemy upgrades They affect their aggressiveness and the ability to reuse their abilities. Cultists, for example, have received a significant buff to their Basic and Special Attack damage. The “Denial Boss” is more difficult overall. Now their attack and damage patterns have been increased to achieve the result that the studio originally wanted.

The second update Darkest Dungeon II is scheduled for next month December and will have new additions and corrections. After this, the studio will take a well-deserved vacation but they promise a 2022 full of content.