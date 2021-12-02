The arrival of the new generation of Microsoft consoles has been a success, both for the value for money in the case of the Xbox Series S and for the brutal performance offered by the Xbox Series X. But within these two great machines, those of Redmond have also been adding different visual aspects to differentiate them from the past generation of consoles, among which stand out the dynamic themes.

Although, the users of these new consoles could already enjoy some dynamic themes from day one of launch, but over the months, Microsoft has been adding more. For this reason, from SomosXbox we inform you that 2 new dynamic themes are already available for Xbox Series X | S.

Now Available 2 New Dynamic Themes for Xbox Series X | S

The image that you can of Halo Infinite is one of the new dynamic themes for Xbox Series X | S. In this one, we see the Master Chief in battle, while covering a comrade and passing purple stinger streaks. This new background comes in pearls to celebrate the upcoming release of Halo Infinite.

On the other hand, we have a second new dynamic theme, which this time is from Wasteland 3, based on the DLC Cult of the Holy Detonation, where we can see a nuclear explosion frozen in time. Finally, we are going to leave you a video of Tom warren via Twitter, where he shows what these new dynamic themes look like.