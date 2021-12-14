EFE.- The Serum Institute of India (SII), the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, intends to launch the Covovax vaccine, from the American laboratory Novavax, in six months, but for children, which would make it the first suitable for children under 18 years in that country of 1,350 million inhabitants.

They confirmed that Covovax, as the American laboratory Novavax vaccine produced in that country by Serum is called, “Will be launched in India in six months”, said the CEO of the manufacturing company, Adar Poonawalla, during a conference of the Confederation of Indian Industries.

The drug produced in the SII factory in the Indian city of Pune, thanks to an agreement with the North American laboratory, “is in the testing phase and shows excellent data in the age group of up to three years,” said the executive. .

Due to the large production capacity of the Serum Institute, and low costs, The Indian producer offers one of the cheapest Covid-19 vaccines in the world.

This production has been a vital supply for India’s vaccination campaign, which despite having approved the emergency use of various drugs, has administered Covishield to the bulk of its population.

So far the Indian government has given 1,338 million vaccines since the start of its immunization campaign last January, and more than 520 million people have already received two doses of the vaccine. Of these, more than 1,000 million were produced by the SII.

India has a vaccine-eligible adult population of about 950 million people, according to national census data.

Poonawalla considered this a significant achievement considering the supply problems, the distribution challenges among the large population and the devastating second wave that swept through the country a few months ago with more than 400,000 daily infections.

With little more than its adult population fully vaccinated, this country’s demand has started to decline in recent weeks, as the authorities begin to encounter resistance from part of the population to be vaccinated.

Faced with the appearance of new variants, and resistance in part of the population, which could facilitate the spread of the virus, the head of Serum sees booster vaccines as a strategic measure.

“One thing is for sure, (vaccine) boosters are a proven strategy that will definitely increase antibodies and give you some more protection ”the manufacturer said without referring directly to India.

India is currently evaluating the possibility of allowing a third dose of the vaccine as a booster, in an attempt to help contain the spread of the virus among its population.

A third round of the vaccine in India, for the entire adult population, would imply a demand for another hundreds of millions of doses.

