The most luxurious convertible of the British brand already has a sports version. The Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge is one of the manufacturer’s models with that special label. Now, thanks to the Germans at Novitec, the British convertible offers an extra dose of aggressiveness like never before.

Aggression is not one of the qualities in Rolls-Royce products. The British brand allows a certain degree of sportiness, but also in a very discreet way. It is what they call in the British house “Black Badge”. The exclusive Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge It is one of the most suggestive options of the luxury brand’s convertible, one of the latest models that has just come out of the workshops of the Germans of Novitec.

The specialists of the division of Spofec They are responsible for the latest preparation they have made using the Dawn, the two-door convertible with a canvas roof as a base. In case you didn’t know, this special division is named after the initials of the “SPirit OF ECstasy”, the emblem that appears on the vertical grille of the brand’s models. One of the most exclusive statuettes in the world, which They do not share a workshop in the facilities of the German preparer with another brand.

The interior of the exclusive Novitec Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge combines black leather with red inserts

Novitec’s most exquisite Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

The tuning specialist has developed the kit «Overdose», a package of carbon fiber parts that completely transform the image of Dawn. The first thing that stands out is the greater width of the model, with an extra 24 millimeters on the front axle and 30 millimeters on the rear, thanks to the aluminum spacers mounted on the axle box. An increase that allows you to mount large alloy wheels provided by the Americans from Vossen, with 22 inch diameter.

These come in six possible finishes, painted in matt or polished black, silver or titanium, with a transparent or solid surface, mounted on brutal size tires. 265/35 R22 front and 295/30 R22 rear. In addition, the carbon fiber clearly highlights the fenders, front and rear bumpers and the lip-shaped spoiler located on the edge of the boot lid. The Germans have revised the air suspension module to offer a new sportier mode than lowers body-to-ground clearance by 40 millimeters to 140 km / h.

New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge debuts with sportier grade Read news

A mandatory complement to the significant increase in performance, as the 6.6-liter V12 engine features the new ‘N-Tronic’ control unit. A chip that increases the maximum power in 84 CV and the motor torque in 139 Nm until reaching the 686 hp and 980 Nm, with which maximum speed is up to 250 km / h and acceleration from zero to 100 km / h is 4.6 seconds, a third less than the series model. Be careful, Novitec has not given a price for its package of improvements, which will not be cheap, but to which must be added the more than 430,000 Euros that the British cost.