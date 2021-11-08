Oncology.mx.- November 8, 1895, is considered the date that X-rays were discovered by the professor of physics and director of the Institute of Physics at the University of Würzburg, Germany, Wilhem Conrad Röntgen.

This discovery could have occurred because, since the autumn of that year, Conrad Roentgen was interested in the experiments with the cathode ray tube of Hittorf and Crookes. In November he discovered that a piece of cardboard covered with barium platinocyanide crystal, turned fluorescent when a beam of cathode rays passed through a Hittorf tube, which is how he performed the first X-ray in history.

This important date for the medical community was established as the World Radiology Day. This is the medical specialty that deals with generating images of the inside of the body by means of different physical agents (X-rays, ultrasounds, magnetic fields, among others) and using these images for the diagnosis and for the prognosis and treatment of diseases.

This specialty is used to diagnose the cause of the symptoms of a disease, monitor the body’s response to treatment, detect different diseases, such as different types of cancer, among others.

Radiology can be divided into two types: the diagnosis is responsible for studying the internal structures of the body; the interventionist uses diagnostic imaging methods to treat and diagnose pathologies using small instruments that do not require large incisions in the skin, these procedures are not very painful and quick to recover.

The celebration of World Radiology Day aims to inform the public and raise awareness of the benefits of this specialty and its evolution through constant technological innovation. Similarly, it aims to highlight the role of the radiologist as part of the health team.

RGP