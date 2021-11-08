A new week begins and the video on demand platforms are already in a position to offer us new content to enjoy for the next seven days. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, running November 8-14, 2021, which will feature almost a fortnight of premieres and novelties between films, series and documentaries, many of them original by Netflix. We recommend two of these premieres before giving way to the complete list of news.

Chiaroscuro – November 10

After a brief passage through the cinemas Claroscuro lands on Netflix as the first film directed by the actress and now filmmaker Rebecca hall. The film takes us to the United States of the 1920s and introduces us to Clare, a mulatto woman married to a white and racist man. In order to benefit from social status denied to blacks at that time in the North American country, Clare will pretend to be a white woman even in front of her husband.

Red Alert – November 12

As with the previous film, Red Alert is also coming to Netflix just days after its theatrical release. This is the new film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, which tells the story of a reckless robbery involving the best FBI agent and two rival criminals.

All this week’s premieres on Netflix