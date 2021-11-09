A new week has started on video on demand platforms and it does so, as usual, with premieres for all tastes, also on the subscription service of Amazon. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Prime Video, which runs from November 8-14, 2021 and that this week focuses on the field of documentaries. We recommend two of the new content for the next seven days before giving way to the full list of news.

Pau Gasol: The important thing is the trip – November 12

The retirement by Pau Gasol as the best basketball player The history of Spain has marked the end of an era, so this documentary has wanted to capture those final steps of the oldest Gasol in his sporting adventure and also focus on knowing what the next steps are in Pau’s professional future.

The Blacklist (Season 8) – November 12

One of today’s most popular and longest-running intrigue series is back with its season eight. We are talking about The Blacklist, a fiction that tells us about one of the world’s most wanted criminals who voluntarily turns himself in to the FBI to expose everyone he has ever worked with on a single condition: he only wants to work with a rookie with whom he seems to have some kind of unknown connection.

