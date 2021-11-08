The arrival of HBO Max Spain has been official for a few weeks, definitively replacing HBO Spain and introducing all kinds of news to encourage users to want to subscribe, in addition to the incredible offer available until the end of the month. Meanwhile, today we tell you everything that is new this week on HBO Max, running November 8-14, 2021 and that unfortunately it only introduces new content to a platform that is having a hard time getting started in this regard.

Kamikaze – November 14

The premiere of the week on HBO Max is Kamikaze, a danish series drama and comedy that tells us about Julie, an 18-year-old girl who stays orphan after the death of his parents and his brother in a plane crash. The comforts of his wealthy family now become a borderline situation in which he must reevaluate all aspects of his life.

Take advantage of this epic HBO Max deal now available on Xbox

All this week’s premieres on HBO Max





