LaSalud.mx.- Malaria or malaria is caused by parasites of the genus plasmodium, five of them cause this disease in humans; the p. falciparum and p. live they are the most dangerous . Transmission occurs through the bite of female mosquitoes of the genus anopheles infected.

This condition is endemic in Africa, India, and other areas of South and Southeast Asia, North and South Korea, Mexico, Central America, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the Middle East, and central Asia.

Transmission begins when the female anopheles mosquito feeds on blood contaminated with gametocytes (germ cells). During the next 1 to 2 weeks, the gametocytes reproduce sexually within the mosquito and produce infectious sporozoites. When the mosquito bites another human being, it inoculates sporozoites, which quickly reach the liver.

The intensity of transmission depends on factors related to the parasite, the vector, the human host and the environment.. Each species shows preferences regarding its aquatic habitat; for example, some prefer the fresh surface accumulations that are found in abundance during the rainy season in tropical countries.

Transmission is most intense in places where mosquitoes have a relatively long life that allows the parasite to have time to complete its development inside your body.

Immunity develops over years of exposure and, although it never provides complete protection, it reduces the risk of infection causing serious illness. That is why most of the deaths recorded in Africa correspond to young children, while in areas with less transmission and less immunity all age groups are at risk.

In non-immune individuals, symptoms can appear 10-15 after the sting. Initially, the symptoms can be difficult to identify, as fever, headache and mild chills are usually present. If not treated in the first 24 hours, malaria by p. falciparum can worsen and lead to the death of the sufferer.

In children, severe malaria presents with severe anemia, respiratory distress related to metabolic acidosis, or cerebral malaria. Multiple organ involvement is also common in adults. In addition to the above symptoms, there may be jaundice (yellowing of the skin, mucous membranes, or eyes), splenomegaly (an enlarged spleen), and hepatomegaly (an enlarged liver).

The most important complication of malaria is cerebral malaria, produced almost exclusively by Plasmodium falciparum. It arises as a complication that can evolve into a coma.

Among the measures against this disease, are: prophylaxis, which includes the use of aerosol insecticides containing permethrin or pyrethrins with residual effect, placement of screens on doors and windows, use of mosquito nets, application of mosquito repellants and use of long-sleeved shirts and pants . The best available treatment option, especially for P. malaria. falciparum, is artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT).

The RTS, S / AS01 (RTS, S) vaccine is the first, and to date the only one, to significantly reduce the incidence of the disease, as well as life-threatening malaria, in young African children. It works against P. falciparum, the world’s deadliest malaria parasite and the most common in Africa.

This November 6, the Malaria Day in the Americas, in order to reinforce the region’s commitment to eliminating malaria and preventing its reestablishment.

