Sanamente.mx.- The Eating disorder (TCA) usually appear during adolescence or early adulthood, but can also occur during childhood or later adulthood. They are defined as those behaviors or eating behaviors that seek to control weight, due to extreme concern for image or body weight.

They often coexist with other diseases such as depression, substance abuse, or anxiety disorders. According to epidemiological data, young women are more vulnerable to suffer them. The maximum incidence occurs between 15-25 years.

The population with the highest risk of suffering from them is made up of athletes, models, athletes, those with a family history of eating disorders or a history of childhood obesity, a history of sexual abuse, abuse, a history of depression and alexithymia (emotional communication deficit) .

The main types of eating disorders are: anorexia nervosa, a disorder in which the person refuses to maintain a minimum weight within normality, has an intense fear of gaining weight and a significant misinterpretation of their body; the bulimia nervosa, in which patients, after consuming massive food intake, pretend to control their weight by inducing vomiting or using laxatives or diuretics; and the TCA not specified, which includes binge eating disorder.

Its causes come from multiple aspects, such as beauty stereotypes, gender roles imposed by society, sexual or psychological abuse and conflicts in the family environment. Biological factors have also been proposed, such as a genetic predisposition, the presence of previous psychopathology or its development as a secondary effect of malnutrition, as well as personal characteristics such as low self-esteem and a high level of self-demand.

In the case of anorexia nervosa, a medical evaluation should be carried out if a hypocaloric diet is detected in the absence of obesity or overweight, periods of semi-fast alternated with normal intake, exaggerated fear of being overweight or weight gain, rejection of one’s own body image and weight assessment or figure as a priority.

The warning signs that can indicate bulimia nervosa are: presence of recurrent binges; inappropriate compensatory behaviors, repeated so as not to gain weight; binge eating and compensatory behaviors occur at least twice a week for a period of 3 months.

Treatment contemplates treating the physical complications of the disease; achieve a weight that does not put health at risk; normalize the psychological aspects of the person including the attitude towards food and acceptance of one’s own body, mood and self-esteem; and provide nutrition education to establish healthy eating behavior.

On November 30, the International Day for the Fight against Eating Disorders (TCA), which is identified under the symbol of a blue ribbon. Its purpose is to raise awareness about the causes and consequences of these conditions, as well as reduce the stigmas that exist around them.

RGP