The landing of HBO Max It has already been officially produced in Spain, where for a few weeks it has definitively replaced the now-defunct HBO Spain. This has brought news, although the premieres are costing something more. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on HBO Max, running November 22-28, 2021 and that includes a single new title to the catalog of the video on demand platform. We tell you what this work is that, yes, is original from HBO.

Come on Juan – November 28

The series starring Javier Cámara now adds his third season, titled Come Juan after the successful Vota Juan and Vamos Juan. In it, Juan has already achieved the status of a reputed politician, benefited financially from pufos and corruption. The third installment of this satire on Spanish politics arrives this week at HBO Max to offer national content to subscribers of the platform.

Take advantage of this epic HBO Max deal, now available on Xbox

All this week’s premieres on HBO Max