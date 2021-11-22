A new week starts on video on demand platforms and, of course, it does so with premieres for all tastes. It is also the case of the Disney. And it is that today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney +, running November 22-28, 2021 and that adds a fortnight of novelties between series, films and documentaries, both original and catalog. We recommend two of them before giving way to the full list of premieres for the next seven days.

Hawkeye – November 24

Disney + continues its unstoppable path of expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe through television series. First it was WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki and now it is the turn of Hawk Eye, a series that tells the story of Kate Bishop, the successor to Clint Barton as Hawkeye and who is part of the group of young avengers. The series stars Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner.

One Hundred Years of Forgiveness – November 26

One of the most prominent directors of the action scene in Spain, Daniel Calparsoro, offered us five years ago the remarkable One Hundred Years of Forgiveness, which not only has a stellar cast made up of Rodrigo de la Serna, Luis Tosar, Raúl Arévalo and José Coronado, but also with a story that tells us about a group of robbers Among those who fly when a bank robbery gets complicated.

All premieres this week on Disney +

Station 19 T5 (24/11)

Hawkeye (11/24)

Star T1-3 (11/24)

Criminal Minds: Without Borders (11/24)

The David Choe Show (11/24)

The 80s Greatest (11/24)

The 90s Greatest (11/24)

Predators Fail Too (11/24)

The Beatles: Get Back (25-27 / 11)

One Hundred Years of Forgiveness (11/26)

The great Spanish family (11/26)

Terminator: Dark Fate (11/26)

Joy (11/26)

Hitman: Agent 47 (11/26)

The Muppets at Christmas: Letters to Santa Claus (11/26)

