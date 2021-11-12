In accordance with the Federal Labor Law (LFT), the November 15 will be mandatory rest due to the commemoration of the Mexican Revolution, whose anniversary is November 20.

In the event that a person works during a mandatory rest day, he has the right to an extra payment, according to article 74 of the Federal Labor Law. The company must cover the normal salary, plus double, that is, the employee will have to earn triple during that date.

The Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) reported that that day, the bank branches will suspend operations as it is a non-business day in accordance with the general provision of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

“The ABM reminds banking customers that they have at their disposal more than 56 thousand ATMs and 49 thousand bank correspondents; as well as digital banking, electronic banking and telephone banking, which operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. “

The agency also recalled that, according to the law for transparency and regulation of financial services, it is established that, in the event that the deadline for a payment corresponds to a non-business day, the payment may be made on the following business day.

However, the bridge for students will begin earlier because on Friday, November 12, they will not have to go to school due to an administrative discharge according to the Secretary of Public Education (SEP).

The traditional November 20 parade will take place because Mexico City remained green for the fourth consecutive week at the epidemiological traffic light.

DZ