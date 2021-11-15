A new week starts and it does so with premieres on the main video on demand platforms, such as Netflix. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, running from November 15-21, 2021 and that adds to its catalog almost thirty new contents, many of them original, including films, series and documentaries. We will we recommend the two most prominent before giving way to an extensive list that brings news for all tastes.

Cowboy Bebop – November 19

One of the most mythical anime of all time returns now in the form of a live action series from the hand of Netflix. Starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda, Cowboy Bebop is a science fiction and adventure play that follows a bounty hunter group who flees from his past while they hunt down the most wanted criminals in the universe, whenever there is a good price involved.

Heading to Hell – November 19

Yeon Sang-ho, director of the famous film Train to Busan, is back with Heading to Hell, a new Netflix original television series that aims to become the next Korean phenomenon on the platform after The Squid Game. This series tells the story of a group of characters who live a stranger supernatural event in which unknown beings bring omens of death to humans.

All this week’s premieres on Netflix