Disney is coming off an exciting week with his Disney + Day, which presented trailers and teasers of some of the series and films that are to come and added titles such as Jungle Cruise or Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings to its catalog at no additional cost for all users. Today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney +, running November 15-21, 2021 and that does not tire of adding content. And it is that in the next few days we have more than a dozen premieres, of which we will recommend two before giving way to the complete list.

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey – November 17

This new animation series Hulu introduces us to a Japanese monkey, skilled marksman and with great agility and reflexes, he trains before going on a revenge trip that will take him through the bloodiest places in Tokyo. The ghost of an American assassin will be your coach. The series has the voices of Olivia Munn, George Takei or Jason Sudeikis, among others.

The Simpsons (season 33) – November 17

The inexhaustible animated series The Simpsons returns with its thirty-third season to Disney + Spain, adding New episodes with novel stories and trying to stay fresh. A season that is marked, among many other things, by Waylon Smithers’ first homosexual romance in more than three decades of the series.

All premieres this week on Disney +

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (11/17)

The Simpsons S33 (11/17)

The Orville S1-2 (11/17)

Sydney and Max (11/17)

A Teacher (11/17)

Alatriste (11/19)

The Longest Journey (11/19)

Spies (11/19)

The battle of the sexes (11/19)

Hitman (11/19)

Sobibor: The Great Escape. Nat Geo (11/19)

Water and Power: The California Water Drama (11/19)

