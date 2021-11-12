Lung.mx.- Pneumonia is a type of acute respiratory infection affecting the alveoli (small air sacs in the lungs) that fill with air when you breathe and the surrounding tissues. When you have this disease, these sacs become filled with pus and fluidTherefore, breathing becomes painful and oxygen absorption is limited.

Its causes include a wide variety of infectious agents, such as fungi, viruses, or bacteria. In the first, is the pneumocystis jiroveci, one of the most important causes of pneumonia in children under six months with HIV / AIDS; in the latter, the one caused by the respiratory syncytial virus; among the latter that derived from bacteria streptococcus pneumoniae and haemophilus influenzae of type b (Hib).

The contagion occurs through contact with the infectious agent, by inhaling infected droplets of saliva or by contact with blood – especially in childbirth and in the immediate aftermath. It can also appear after surgery, especially in the abdominal area or trauma to the chest.

Coughing up phlegm or mucus that may be accompanied by blood, chest pain, chills, fever, choking, and shortness of breath are some of the symptoms of this condition. In infants there may also be seizures, loss of consciousness, hypothermia, and the inability to eat or drink.

The population at risk of developing severe pneumonia comprises children with depressed immune systems, either due to some disease, such as measles or asymptomatic HIV infections, or due to malnutrition; also the old people they are at high risk. Some of the external factors that increase susceptibility are: air pollution, living in crowded homes, and tobacco use by parents.

To prevent this condition, proper nutrition and good hygiene are recommended. Children infected with HIV are administered the antibiotic cotrimoxazole daily to reduce the risk of contracting pneumonia. Similarly, immunization can help prevent it.

On the other hand, treatment includes antibiotics and sometimes antiviral, antifungal or antiparasitic drugs and treatment to support breathing. Exercises to improve breathing, oxygen if necessary, and antibiotics that depend on the infectious agent, severity, and age of the patient are also usually recommended.

In Mexico, according to the 2012 National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut), the reduction in infant mortality by two thirds has been achieved in part with the use of vaccines that protect against lower respiratory infections.

Since 2009, November 12 is celebrated as the World Day Against Pneumonia —Established by the World Coalition against Childhood Pneumonia—, which constitutes a wake-up call to promote interventions that combat this disease, in order to prevent and treat it.

