Reuters.- Novartis expects to continue to play an important role in the development of treatments against SARS-CoV-2 virus with ongoing research for a pill that could work widely against coronaviruses, not just the one that causes Covid-19, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan told Reuters.

In an interview, the head of the Swiss pharmaceutical company pointed to Novartis’ support for the manufacture of vaccines against Covid-19 and drug producers when asked if the company had been on the sidelines during the pandemic.

“I would have loved that some of our own clinical trials would have worked, but it was not like that. I mean, that’s part of the business, ”Narasimhan said.

“I think we, as an industry, have collaborated to ultimately be the industry that allowed this pandemic to finally come under control over time.”

Many drug manufacturers, including AstraZeneca, sold treatments at cost during the pandemicBut now they are looking to start making a profit as some parts of the world return to normal.

“I think that for companies to invest long-term in pandemic preparedness, there has to be a reasonable financial return,” Narasimhan said. “I think that should be clear and understood by everyone involved.”

Novartis last year signed an agreement with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin-based therapies as potential treatments for Covid-19. A new reading of the studies of one of those treatments is expected in January, and companies will decide next steps in the coming months based on that data, Narasimhan said.

