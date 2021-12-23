Today I want to teach you how to prepare an original Christmas recipe from the book Super Simple Desserts by my friend Pamela de One of two. It’s about the nougat cream recipe, a very simple dessert that you can prepare in 20 minutes to enjoy at Christmas.

With half a Jijona nougat tablet, milk, liquid cream, an egg and sugar, you have all the necessary ingredients, only missing what you want to put as decor to cover the glasses of nougat cream.

I have chosen to add a little more crumbled nougat and a couple of blueberries to give contrast but you can use any other red fruit, some mint leaves or some very chopped raisins in small cubes.

Begins mixing the egg yolk with the sugar, but without beating, simply breaking the yolk and mixing slightly. On the other hand, crumble the nougat into small pieces or reduce it to powder if you prefer. In a saucepan for the nougat with the cream and milk and while you are stirring without stopping, put it over medium heat until it boils slightly. In that process the nougat will finish melting with milk and cream forming a cream. Take the saucepan off the heat and add the yolk and sugar mixture, beating vigorously with a few rods to integrate it. Return to the heat and continue stirring while it thickens, but avoiding boiling so that the mixture is not cut. Pour the nougat cream into small cups and cover them with plastic wrap to avoid crusting. Refrigerate in the fridge for at least two hours and decorate the glasses to the taste of the diners. You already have it ready to share and enjoy. The texture is similar to that of a flan, a dense and sweet cream that everyone will like.

With what to accompany the nougat cream recipe

Although the decoration of this recipe for nougat cream glasses is personal, in the recipe in Pamela’s book she uses berries, which refreshes the dessert and adds a touch of color. If you want you can also decorate them with icing sugar or whipped cream, but the coverage that we have indicated in the explanation of the recipe is enough.





Super simple desserts (LAROUSSE – Illustrated / Practical Books – Gastronomy)

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

