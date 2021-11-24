Noise-canceling headphones are trending. Since the launch of the AirPods Pro, despite not being the first, there has been an incredible fever for this type of headphones. They are undoubtedly the standard, but there are also more moderate price alternatives, such as the great ones Nothing ear (1).

Released by the creators of One Plus, the Nothing ear (1) They are headphones with active noise cancellation, great autonomy and great sound. Already at its launch we highlight sound quality in relation to its price in our review, and now thanks to the Black Friday offers, you can get some for less than 80 euros. This is less than half the price of the AirPods Pro for a sound that although it is not at the same level, it is quite close.

The Nothing ear (1) offer are available both in Amazon like in The English Court (with all its advantages and guarantee), with a limited discount on the occasion of Black Friday, so it is an interesting alternative to consider if we are looking for some great but cheap TWS headphones.

Nothing ear (1) discounted for Black Friday

