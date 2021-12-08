Among the commitments made by Microsoft with Windows 11, one made us especially excited: the consistency of the user interface. One of the details that most hampered that design consistency during the Windows 10 era was the dark, battered, and neglected theme. That has changed with Windows 11 and this news is a good proof of it: The Memo pad has been updated for Windows Insider Dev Channel users with a new design adapted to Windows 11 and a brand new dark mode!

Notepad turns to the dark side

The Notepad received a new icon a few months ago that has turned out to be the prelude to a complete redesign of one of the applications most loved by classic Windows users. This update has arrived for users of the Dev Channel Windows Insider via the Microsoft Store.

The new Notepad has a design fully adapted to Windows 11. We see new fonts, text sizes, use of the Mica effect in the top bar, rounded corners and a new settings interface.

However, one characteristic stands out above all: the dark mode. The Windows 11 team is committed to continuing to spread the availability of dark mode across the interface, including legacy applications. Notepad is the latest to join, and it does so with a well-designed dark mode that’s easy on the eyes. You can appreciate it below:

What do you think of the new Notepad design? Do you like its dark mode? What criticisms would you make of this first version? We read you in the comments!