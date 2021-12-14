It should be borne in mind that these small pieces of software to which we do not give too much importance on many occasions, are basic in PC operation. Perhaps a few years ago we had more consideration for these drivers, since we had to install ourselves manually. However, in these times, the operating system itself is generally responsible for installing and updating these software elements by itself.

Serve as a clear example of all this the Generic drivers that Windows makes available to us every time we do a clean install. However, in this case, in most cases it is important to use the official drivers. These can be downloaded directly in Windows or from the manufacturer’s official website. Basically with this what we achieve is to have the latest functions and improvements released for the corresponding hardware components.

To all this that we are commenting on, we must also know what is important to have the latest version sent by its developers. By this we mean that in most cases it is advisable to keep our drivers updated at all times. For all this, first of all we should know the version of these that we have available in the Windows operating system. Although at first this task may seem somewhat complicated, the Redmond system makes it much easier for us.