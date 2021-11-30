EFE.-Lack of respect for animals and their habitat led to Covid-19 and other epidemics in the world, said the English ethologist Jane Goodall on Monday during her participation in the Mexican International Book Fair of Guadalajara.

“It was our lack of respect that has led to the pandemic and other epidemics, because we hunt animals, we bring them closer to people, because we are invading their environment, we trade them around the world and we have created conditions that make it easier for their viruses spread to people, ”he said at a conference.

As part of the FIL Science program, the ethologist – a person who studies the behavior of animals in their natural environments, in a free environment or in laboratory conditions – spoke remotely with young people, who questioned her about the care of nature and the mission of scientists in a world where global warming is a reality.

The scientist, recognized for her work with chimpanzees in Tanzania and a peace messenger for the United Nations, said that the lack of knowledge of nature and the abuse of humans towards animals has also resulted in the loss of diversity and climate change.

Lee: Inevitably, the Ómicron variant will arrive in Mexico: specialist

He added that part of this destruction is due to people in a desperate search to produce more food or exploit coal for greater resources.

He urged to seek relief from poverty and also other ways of producing so that there is less invasion of natural habitats to turn them into agricultural areas.

Before the packed Juan Rulfo audience, Goodall defended the idea that all animals have intelligence and their own personality and therefore can feel suffering, a theory that some scientists took time to accept.

“What we have learned from animal intelligence is truly admirable and it is not only a matter of chimpanzees or apes with big brains, or whales, but now we know that even some birds are very intelligent like crows” , he assured.

He called on young people not to lose hope due to the pessimistic news they see every day regarding the destruction of the planet, since it is important to generate projects for change and join with other people who are working to save animals.

Do not miss: Covid traffic light: 5 states of the country are in yellow; the rest in green

The scientist recalled that her love for animals comes from her childhood and thanks to the support of her mother, who took her to places in the countryside to live with domestic farm animals and begin to ask herself questions.

She accepted that when she was a child she did not think about being a scientist but about living with animals and writing about them, an idea that caused amusement among most of the people who listened to her in part because the girls of the time did not think about dedicating themselves to this type of professions.

“The only one who didn’t laugh at it was my mother, that’s why I tell young people that if they really want to do something like what I do, they have to work hard, take advantage of every opportunity and, if they don’t give up, maybe they will be able to find the way ”, he concluded.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico