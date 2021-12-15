The LMC firm projects that sales of fully electric vehicles in the United States will be close to 2.6% of total sales at the end of the year. It will be about 394,000 cars out of a projected total of 13 million.

The neighboring country has a current network of more than 100,000 public chargers, which operates with different types of plugs, payment options, data availability and hardware connections. But Biden will seek to standardize the network with the installation of an additional 500,000.

“A ubiquitous charging infrastructure, designed to meet the varying needs of consumers, will provide equitable benefits to all Americans and support a growing and diversified fleet of electrified vehicles,” says the government’s Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan.

In this document, published on December 13, the Democratic politician has made it clear that he will seek to highlight the benefits of moving all manufacturing and assembly processes to the United States. This has a powerful reason behind it: Biden is looking at fleet electrification holistically. It is not focusing only on the manufacture of cars, but seeks to create high-paying union jobs throughout the chain, including the loaders.

“The manufacturing, assembly, installation and maintenance of electric vehicle chargers have the potential not only to support our climate and sustainability goals, but also to boost America’s national competitiveness,” the document says.

In November, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy (DOT and DOE, respectively, for its acronym in English) asked manufacturers for information about electric vehicle chargers and other components related to charging.

To ensure this network of electric vehicle chargers can be built in the United States, DOT and DOE are now working directly with manufacturers, assemblers and employees to understand what parts of the chain are currently available and what it may be possible in the future. The document ensures that the actions will offer greater confidence to the industry.

“These federal programs will stimulate additional investment from the private sector and will drive the construction of an easy-to-use, profitable and financially sustainable national network that will create high-paying jobs in manufacturing, installation and operation.”