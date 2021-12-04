Spider-Man: No Way Home is less than two weeks away from being released and there are still many doubts surrounding it. Not even the cast could answer some of these.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is, without any doubt, the most anticipated film of the year. The film will show the continuation of the opening of the multiverse. This concept refers to the union of several realities, showing several versions of the same characters. This will be given in the argument in a clear way, since the three generations of the Spiderman.

For that to happen, the Doctor Strange It will be very important, because the character, with his magic, will be able to open the necessary portals to connect various universes. However, the little character of the Supreme Sorcerer and the lack of responsibility with which it helps you Peter parker it has been suspicious to many.

Faced with the uncertainty of what will happen, the press does not miss any opportunity to question the cast about it. However, she was surprised Benedict Cumberbatch, who claimed not to be sure of what will happen either, why? This he said.

“You know it’s a dead end, but I can tell you this: It’s a wild movie. I don’t want to reveal anything – and in fact I haven’t read the entire script! I did it on purpose because I just want the ride”, Revealed the actor.

Regarding the attitude of the magician, fans have not been slow to think that he is an impostor. Thus, the most popular name appears in the rumors of always as an alternative, will it be Mephisto? It should be noted that the artist has already denied that this is.

Thus, we will have to see next December 15, 2021, which is the date that is scheduled for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. At that time everyone, including the interpreter, will have doubts.

Source: USA Today