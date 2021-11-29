New attack by Sara Carbonero: everything that wears becomes an almost irresistible temptation. After betting on an orange sweater from Zara just a few days ago, now the journalist proposes us a very special garment that could become the most precious gift of the season (If you have a large budget, of course). We are talking about a leather jacket type biker with striking embroidery, a full-fledged jewel that we would love to see under the Christmas tree.





The garment in question is signed by Temperley London. It is characterized by having a classic cut, but stand out thanks to the embroidery that give it that personal touch. Of course, we have not found it available on the brand’s website, so either it is from a past season or it has flown from the catalog this fall.





If you liked it so much that you want to add a very similar model to your collection, Temperley London offers a very similar design with the name Rebel Leather Jacket. What is the negative point? The price: 1,265 euros.

Most of us are out of this budget, but a very valid option is customize one biker that we have at home with patches for clothes (on Amazon there are the most original designs for less than 10 euros). In this way, we will have in our hands a unique jacket with a design that defines us and that no one else has.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @saracarbonero

Photos | Temperley London