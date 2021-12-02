If we want to keep a Healthy life, we must practice physical exercise, to avoid bad habits like smoking or drinking alcohol and take care of our food, through a balanced diet with a good nutrient supply. And we must also avoid abusing some, such as Saturated fats, whose consumption in excess is related to the development of conditions such as cardiovascular diseases.

This is clear to all of us. But food is not made up of black or white, in fact it is full of shades of gray. We live in a time in which the population is increasingly interested in maintaining a good nutrition, but sometimes we do it by demonizing some foods and idolizing others. Additives serve as an example, which sometimes all get in the bag of the unhealthy. Or the date paste, whose consumption as a substitute for table sugar has become a fad whose nuances are often overlooked.

And among those foods or substances that are all put in a bag, without clarification, we find the Saturated fats. Yes, it is true that it is better to increase the consumption of unsaturated ones and decrease that of saturated ones. But here we cannot look at all of them the same, as it depends a lot on the food in which they are found. It is something that many scientists have already investigated, such as epidemiologists at the University of Cambridge Nita Forouhi and Marinka Steur, whose research is reflected in a study recently published in Journal of the American Heart Association and in a more informative article written for The Conversation.

What are saturated fats?

Before seeing why we should not demonize everyone equally, it is worth remembering what saturated fats are. Even before that, it would be necessary to see what are fats.

It is a term that is used at a general level to refer to various types of lipids, although generally in food it is used to talk about fatty acids. These are molecules made up of long carbon and hydrogen chains, at the end of which there is a carbon linked on the one hand to an oxygen, through a double bond and, on the other, to an oxygen and a hydrogen. There are many types, although they are generally classified into two large groups, saturated and unsaturated fatty acids. Or what is the same, saturated or unsaturated fats.

Saturated fats do not have double bonds connecting the ‘links’ of their chain

Saturation refers to the type of bond that connects each of the links in the chain that makes up the molecule. In this case they may be single or double. If they are all simple, they are saturated fats and are usually solid at room temperature. On the other hand, if there is at least one double, they will be unsaturated and generally they will be liquid at room temperature. If there is more than one double bond, it will be polyunsaturated.

In general, fatty acids They are necessary in our diet, since they provide us with a lot of energy. But not everything is the same. Broadly speaking, we should increase the unsaturated fat intake and avoid saturated ones for two reasons. On the one hand, because the presence of double bonds makes them oxidize more easily, generating more energy. On the other hand, because saturated fats accumulate more easily and, in addition, favor the increase in blood of LDL cholesterol, popularly known as “bad.” Again, this is not a story of good guys and bad guys, but it is true that we must enhance the HDL cholesterol against LDL. And that is precisely what unsaturated fats do.

Not all fats in the diet are the same

Okay, it seems that we should avoid consuming saturated fat in our diet. But all the same? According to the latest studies, no.

In the investigation of the epidemiologists of the University of Cambridge they used data from the EPIC-CVD study, from the same institution. They had participated in it 385,747 middle-aged peoplefrom 10 countries, of which 27,259 were randomly selected. Among them, 10,529 developed cardiovascular disease during the study.

Other factors that affect cardiovascular health beyond diet were also taken into account, such as age, sex, alcohol and tobacco consumption, physical activity or weight.

The information they had given about their diet was analyzed, but also other data that could influence heart health, such as smoking, alcohol use, physical exercise, age, weight, or gender. In this way, it was avoided that the results were influenced by external factors unrelated to the diet.

Taking all this into account, they saw that there was no correlation between the consumption of saturated fat in general and the development of cardiovascular diseases. But things changed if they did distinctions between saturated fats. In fact, those that most affected the health of consumers were those found in red meat and butter. On the other hand, those of yogurt, cheese and some fish did not harm them, quite the opposite.

Unsplash

What is this all about?

This, as the authors explain, is due to two factors. On the one hand, not all saturated fatty acids are equally harmful. For example, him palmitic acid, very present in red meat and, as its name suggests, in palm oil, it has an important role in the rise of LDL cholesterol levels in the blood. On the other hand the pentadecanoic, present in many dairy products, does not have this clear effect.

On the other hand, we must see food as a set of nutrients, not just one. Thus, in the case of yogurt, for example, it has a very good supply of vitamins such as vitamin K, with an important role in coagulation, as well as a protective effect against some types of cancer. In addition, they contain probiotics, which also have a large number of healthy properties.

The authors of this study recall that, as it is a observational study, they cannot establish causality. However, their results support those of previous research. For this reason, it is still proof that, as we have seen so many times with food in general and with some nutrients in particular, at mealtime we should study more science and not simply go up to the altars and lower others to the hells.