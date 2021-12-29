North West has all kinds of bags, from a Cinderella carriage to a pepperoni pizza. They are all worth hundreds of dollars!

Like the Kardashian Jenner clan, North West inherited a taste for the world of fashion. Following in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North West, is now the owner of a fantastic collection of clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories belonging to the most prestigious brands.

It may interest you: North West makes a live broadcast without permission and shows intimacies of his family

A short time ago, North joined the TikTok platform with the goal of uploading fun challenges and videos. The eight-year-old recently took a tour of her fabulous mansion, revealing some of the most incredible corners of the place.

It may interest you: North West exposes the “falsehood” of Kim Kardashian in a new video

North shows his luxury wardrobe with a millionaire collection of bags

In one of the videos he posted, North showed off his amazing collection of handbags, and although the video lasts a few seconds, his followers discovered that some of them belong to brands like Fendi, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Dior. Among the designs on their bags is one in the shape of a pepperoni pizza, another with Cinderella’s carriage, a bear, a Birkin by Hermés and a little Jacquemus.

It may interest you: Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian: who has more money?

Thanks to these exclusive videos, North has accumulated more than 3.7 million followers on TikTok, and among the five people he follows on the platform are Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico