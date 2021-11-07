EFE / EPA / KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY



SEOUL, Nov 7 (EFE) .- North Korea has held an artillery shooting competition among its army’s mechanized infantry subunits to evaluate them and improve their combat capabilities, state media reported this Sunday.

The competition, held on Saturday, takes place at a time of “a new boom in strengthening defense capabilities” in the country and aimed to “inspect and evaluate” the tests carried out by the artillery units to “increase their combat capabilities. mobile, “the KCNA news agency said.

Military Pak Jong-chon, one of five members of the powerful presidium of the North Korean single party and who has overseen Pyongyang’s most recent missile launches, led the competition alongside Chief of Staff Rim Kwang-il and other seniors. army positions.

The state media did not report the presence of Kim Jong-un, who has attended other competitions of this type in the past.

Pak “was very satisfied with the results,” according to KCNA.

“As soon as the commanders of the combined units gave the firing orders, the cannons of the weapons to annihilate the enemy competitively bombarded the target to hit it with precision,” the state agency reported.

The winning unit received a shooting certificate, a medal and a badge, he added.

The arms competition takes place at a time of increasing tests of this type in North Korea and after the four missile tests last September, which unleashed an arms pulse with the South that highlighted the escalation of tension in the peninsula.

The North Korean regime has asked South Korea and the United States to abandon the “double standards” they apply to judge their evidence and criticized that they describe their military activities as “provocation” while defending their own as dissuasive.

North Korea has advocated improving its military capabilities claiming its right to self-defense and in response to the joint maneuvers that the two mentioned countries frequently carry out in the vicinity of its territory and that it considers a threat.