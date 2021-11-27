The Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol are assisting the Durham Police in managing traffic as customers of the mall are being phased out.

So far there is no report of detained people and the place will be closed for the remainder of the day so that the authorities can carry out the corresponding investigations.

“The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There are no further threats in the mall,” Durham police detailed via Twitter.

Soon more information …