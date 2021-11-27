The Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol are assisting the Durham Police in managing traffic as customers of the mall are being phased out.

So far there is no report of detained people and the place will be closed for the remainder of the day so that the authorities can carry out the corresponding investigations.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Emerging reports of shots fired at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina#Durham l #NC

Unconfirmed reports indicate shots have been fired inside the mall, possibly near the food court. Mall lockdown protocol has now been initiated.

Updates to follow! pic.twitter.com/l3QqYBF8JY – Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert)

November 26, 2021

“The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There are no further threats in the mall,” Durham police detailed via Twitter.

DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall. – DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice)

November 26, 2021

Soon more information …