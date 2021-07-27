Norman Reedus, the actor who plays Daryl on The Walking Dead, revealed that he would love to play a Marvel character. Who is it about?

Norman Reedus achieved world fame with The Walking Dead. The actor is part of history since the first season, where he managed to captivate all fans with his character Daryl Dixon. Without a doubt, he showed what he is capable of acting and is ready to face new challenges. Will Marvel be your next project?

As he prepares to welcome him to the end of The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus is already turning his sights on future projects. In a recent interview on Comicbook.com, the actor from the famous zombie series was not afraid and revealed that he would love to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What character do you want to play?

Are you joining Marvel?

Norman Reedus did not hesitate to reveal which Marvel character he would like to bring to life: “I want to play Ghost Rider.” There is no doubt that Ghost Rider is an incredible character, however, the actor has his reasons why he would like to play him in the future.

“I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fiery skull and swing a chain around. That would be great. I have 12 motorcycles, I would only have to choose one … “, detailed the interpreter. At the moment, there are no plans for Norman Reedus to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, much less for the character that Nicolas Cage once played.

Even so, Norman Reedus made it very clear that his desire is to join said universe and mainly, giving life to said character. Meanwhile, the actor prepares to say goodbye to the famous series that brought him to the top of fame.