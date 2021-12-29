Every time we know a little more about the great changes and new names that will be part of the universe Marvel.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues in constant expansion, the clues that are left in their wake about what fate brings us with this franchise that always has us hungry for more are like breadcrumbs.

Perhaps the next steps are in directions that we as viewers could not even imagine, but with so much tightness about it and constant surprises, it is nice to find clues that could give us attractive news on the big screen.

As you have probably heard before, one of the future projects of the MCU, which could arrive in the following years is Ghost rider and although everything so far is just rumors or nothing official, the actor Norman reedus is starting to give hope to his fans, making us think that the actor could be chosen to play Jhonny Blaze.

With this they leave us thinking about it, and it is that this new micro piece of information that makes up the great puzzle of Marvel studios came from the renowned Insider Charles Murphy.

Said blogger assured that Disney executives were already looking for someone to embody the next driver from hell, but at the moment no one has been officially chosen to embody that role.

Ghost rider, has a large community of followers, with that question in the air, fans immediately began to suggest some actors, and one of the most mentioned was the name of Norman reedus, since coincidentally this actor who usually plays motorcycle roles with a tough personality.

On the subject of Reedus as the new Ghost Rider He would have stayed in a simple game, but social networks did not count on the actor reading the conversation around him and just by giving some “likes” to the photos that related him to the Marvel antihero, the alerts.

This attractive and rebellious character, had already had two filming previously, starring Nicolas Cage, but they were made long before the MCU’s consolidation, so Ghost Rider was just off the radar.

Although we simply must take into account that Disney and Marvel Studios they could bring him back with a reboot, just like they did with Blade who will now be played by Mahershala Ali.

An important note that we must highlight is that there are at least 14 different versions of Ghost Rider Not counting the best known Johnny Blaze and all of them are located at different times and having different proportions, which could allow the new actor to present us with his version of this character.

There is even a cosmic Ghost Rider and even a prehistoric one as well, so this would not be a big concern at the moment if confirmed. the rumor that Norman Reedus does not seem to dislike the idea.