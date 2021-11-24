NordVPN VPN Deals for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday

What is the NordVPN VPN for?

NordVPN is one of the best VPN service providers that we can hire. Thanks to the fact that we have hundreds of servers spread all over the world, we will be able to connect to these servers and surf the Internet as if we were physically in that country that we have chosen. This functionality allows us to evade any type of regional blockade, since we can see services such as Netflix or Disney + directly in the US, without having to wait several weeks or months until it is available in the Spanish version of both streaming services. Other very important features are that we have support for different VPN protocols, including WireGuard, OpenVPN and also IPsec among others, this will allow us to connect easily and quickly, selecting the VPN protocol that we want.

One of the strengths of NordVPN is that it is multiplatform, we have programs and apps for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android and iOS operating systems, in addition, we have the possibility of downloading the OpenVPN server configuration to configure it directly on our router, and being able to choose that only certain devices such as a Smart TV use the VPN, in order to be able to watch Netflix in the US from the TV, without having to install the NordVPN app or anything. In this way, even if we have a Smart TV that is not compatible with Android TV, nothing happens because all traffic will be routed through the VPN thanks to the router that we can configure in this way.