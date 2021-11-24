NordVPN VPN Deals for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday

There is very little time left for Black Friday 2021, but manufacturers and main brands are taking advantage of launching all their offers during this week of Black Friday. NordVPN It is one of the best VPN services that we can hire, we have hundreds of servers around the world, great compatibility with different VPN protocols, and also great multiplatform support. NordVPN has thrown the house out the window and put in offer your 2-year plan for only € 67, that is, less than € 3 per month, it is the lowest price since 2017. Do you want to know all the conditions of this NordVPN sales campaign?
What is the NordVPN VPN for?
NordVPN is one of the best VPN service providers that we can hire. Thanks to the fact that we have hundreds of servers spread all over the world, we will be able to connect to these servers and surf the Internet as if we were physically in that country that we have chosen. This functionality allows us to evade any type of regional blockade, since we can see services such as Netflix or Disney + directly in the US, without having to wait several weeks or months until it is available in the Spanish version of both streaming services. Other very important features are that we have support for different VPN protocols, including WireGuard, OpenVPN and also IPsec among others, this will allow us to connect easily and quickly, selecting the VPN protocol that we want.
One of the strengths of NordVPN is that it is multiplatform, we have programs and apps for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android and iOS operating systems, in addition, we have the possibility of downloading the OpenVPN server configuration to configure it directly on our router, and being able to choose that only certain devices such as a Smart TV use the VPN, in order to be able to watch Netflix in the US from the TV, without having to install the NordVPN app or anything. In this way, even if we have a Smart TV that is not compatible with Android TV, nothing happens because all traffic will be routed through the VPN thanks to the router that we can configure in this way.
Other very important characteristics of NordVPN is that it has a strict no-registration policy, in this way, they will not track our activity or collect any type of information, so we will have optimal security and privacy. Another very important feature is the available bandwidth, in this case, having hundreds of servers spread all over the world, we can connect to those that are less busy, and achieve real speeds of more than 500Mbps without many problems.
NordVPN deal on Black Friday
The NordVPN team has launched a major sales campaign, this campaign runs from October 27 to December 1. More specifically, we will have the Black Friday campaign from October 27 to November 29, and just this same day, November 29 to December 1, we have the Cyber Monday campaign to put the final touch on these discounts that have lasted several weeks.
This NordVPN offer consists of a 72% offer on Black Friday, it is the best offer of the year and the lowest since 2017. NordVPN’s 2-year plan is for € 67.15, so the monthly price would be € 2.80 per month, offering us a 72% savings. After this campaign, the price will be € 75.65 for the two years, that is, € 3.15 per month, which is only a 68% discount compared to the normal price.