Among these VPNs for companies, one of the most prestigious in terms of quality and price of their services is NordLayer, which is the version of NordVPN for business. Although, first of all, you should be clear about what a business VPN is, and what its differences are from a personal VPN.

But what is a VPN for business?

Keep in mind that many company workers work remotely. That is, they may be working from a cafeteria, an airport, a co-working space … But they are vulnerable, too much, since they are not at home and, therefore, are connected to a public, unsecured network, where there are many more people connected.

To do this, VPNs for business will serve these workers to protect themselves when they are working in a network with not too much security. It will allow them to protect themselves against data breaches, have access to a control panel for all employees, access to blocked content from anywhere, and advanced security features.

The Importance and Roles of VPNs in Business

The primary focus of business VPNs will continue to be, as with personal VPNs, the network privacy. To do this, the connection will be encrypted, hiding the location and IP from which the user connects. In short, the main objective is to protect the worker from unsafe networks. In addition to this main function, we find others.

The anonymous browsing It will allow company employees to navigate with greater privacy and not show any real location data, allowing us to navigate without leaving a trace of the data, services or platforms that we have used on the network.

You can create a tunnel to a corporate network. All the computers in the company can be accessed virtually without having to be physically there. In this way, it will allow you to create a tunnel to access that company network. Likewise, it will allow you to work from other countries.

NordLayer

Having said that, NordLayer is built on the same foundation as NordVPN, that virtual network for personal use. However, the interface and functions are redesigned to be offered to companies, with a personalized control panel to more comfortably manage your company’s interface. Let’s review why we recommend NordLayer to you.

Let’s look at some of the features that make this business VPN one of the best on the market, hands down.

Use a 256-bit AES encryption. The ordinary 128-bit standard is already unbreakable, so imagine 256-bit. It is, therefore, a system twice as safe. Well, not twice as much, but mathematically 2,128 times more secure, making it virtually unbreakable and impossible for anyone to access company or employee data.

Another option to keep in mind is that you use a double authentication factor Through different methods, since you can use Google Authenticator, Azure or Gsuite, among others, as well as activate it between your mobile.

You will have the option of accessing several different connections in 32 countries, as well as you will not have limit of users. One of the most positive points is that you can add ports in a custom way, and if, for example, you want to connect your entire team in a Great Britain VPN while in Spain, you will do it in a couple of clicks. Keeping the team safe is a real convenience. Likewise, you can block IP addresses used by members of your company, to prevent unwanted people from accessing the VPN.

Other features and plans

There are up to three different plans to contract, among which other functions to which you will have or not access will vary. With the basic plan you’ll have access to a web console, a simple billing plan, two-step authentication, and compatibility with any operating system.

On the other hand, we find the advanced service or advanced. In this service you will have telephone support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and even your own account manager. In addition to these functions, for a small additional cost, you can add your own dedicated servers.

And finally, the Enterprise plan is the best of plans. With this plan we will have access to LDAP directory services (the specification of standards to interact with directory data), site-to-site VPN, and even run the servers themselves.

Final verdict

As you have seen through these lines, NordLayer translates into more than an excellent solution for companies in all aspects. The security features and systems they offer, such as unbreakable 256-bit AES encryption, will keep your company and your employees working safely wherever they are. The NordSecurity people have put on the table a reliable, safe product at a very good price. As always, and as we believe from ADSLZone, in Nord they do things the way they should be done: excellently.