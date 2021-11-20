What are the differences between each one? Below we explain all the details so that each user can choose well between one plan and another, since, although people think they do not need a password manager … Actually, in these times, we should all have one.

NordPass on sale, all the details

The ideal plan for a person is the personal plan, which is with a reduction of the 70% for nothing more and nothing less than two years. The price will be € 1.27 per month thanks to this reduction, that is, some € 35 savings yearly.

On the other hand, the business plan, or plan for companies, has a discount of fifty%, what it supposes € 3.19 per month, which is an offer of 46 euros less a year. What is the difference with the personal plan? That this is focused on organizations so it has better user management, a 24/7 customer service specialized in companies and advanced password protection and recovery tools, among others.

Why do people need a password manager?

A password manager is something similar to an Internet safe, where all credentials are stored very securely. And really, everyone already uses one. But he misuses it. Thats the reality.

Most of the users in the world, for example, use Google Chrome. This browser automatically saves and completes the access data to any online service in our Google account. Very useful, right? Well yes … but it is also a danger for all our information given that any breach in the program or, simply, if someone uses our computer, they could access any service with our account. With NordPass we have an easy and inexpensive solution to this problem since, even if they want to log in, they will always have to put a master password that only we know.

Another example, also quite topical right now. A user who works with cryptocurrencies and it has all the passwords without a minimum protection, reusing them on various platforms. While it is sure that you keep your virtual currency wallet safe, but what if you use the same password for everything? Any breach in another of the services that you use and that causes your data to end up in a public list on the Deep Web puts your portfolio of bitcoins, Ethereum, etc … in danger.

With a manager like NordPass that same user would have their investments safe and secure, since, in addition to having a strong and impregnable password, they can save their credentials in all the connections to cryptocurrency places that they use.

To end with another couple of day-to-day examples to show that a password manager like NordPass is a good investment. A family that shares the same Netflix account. Only one is the “owner” and the one with the password, but the brother, aunt or cousin on duty keeps forgetting it and asking for it on WhatsApp. There we already have a problem. With NordPass, in particular, you can share keys with people you trust, or, if, for example, we create keys that are too easy to guess how 12345, or similar … with NordPass it is possible to generate the keys with maximum security, which together with the previous function, makes it almost impossible for a third party to guess.

NordPass Features

All of this that we’ve discussed can be done with NordPass, thanks to the state-of-the-art password manager features it offers.

Among them, it can be highlighted that he uses the XChaCha20 encryption, a maximum security encryption algorithm. This ensures that it is impossible for someone, even if they are accessing the data, to be able to read it. But, in addition, it has a protection system against data leak. We can know if our information and passwords have been leaked on the web and it is the manager himself who will notify us of this in order to act quickly by changing those that are in danger.

At the access level, only the owner will be able to access NordPass through biometrics, that is, using the fingerprint, face iris or some physical parameter, thus preventing access to third parties.

It also has a tool for identification of vulnerable keys called Password Health. This analyzes all the user’s passwords and informs us if they are not very secure, old, weak, or already used, and will warn to change it for a better one.

For the aforementioned case of the danger posed by using the generic password manager of a browser, NordPass has an extension compatible with the main ones (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) so that all passwords are saved and entered automatically, yes, shielded with the master password.

And the good thing is that we do not have to worry about whether we use a computer, tablet or mobile, NordPass is automatically synchronized on all the user’s computers, smartphones and tablets with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android or iOS.

The Nord Security password manager has no limits, we can save all the keys we want and, in addition, write annotations for each one and, thus, have them better categorized and we have already mentioned previously that it is possible to generate passwords with the highest standards of security (capital letters, symbols, combinations, etc.)

Finally, it should be noted that it allows us to export and import all our keys through a CSV file and saves, especially, a secure access to credit and debit cards, with a tool that allows us to scan them so that it is easier and safer to make a purchase in Internet.

Take advantage of this unique offer

As can be seen, all the functions and security offered by this password manager show that today it is almost essential to have this type of service due to the exposure we have in our digital life. And even more so when something as important as our money, our cards and bank accounts is at stake. So, if someone still doubts whether or not to acquire this password manager, Of course we recommend it! Above all, considering the great offer of just over one euro a month that you can get with NordPass these days. Quality, security and efficiency from the hand of one of the most reputable cybersecurity companies.