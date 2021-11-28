Like every Sunday in Decoesfera we review what posted on the decorative blogosphere in the last seven days. Today the abstract sen focuses on Nordic-style environments for winter, houses from the largest to the smallest, Christmas inspiration and the occasional review of what Black Friday gave of itself.

Our last decorative week November begins with Decorablog and six tips to enhance emotional decoration at Christmas, for beautiful photos of a well-instagrammable table Amazon Basics gold cutlery It costs 42.01 euros.

Amazon Basics 24-Piece 6-Serve Cutlery Set [estilo moderno], Golden

On A Pinch of Home They showed us this week a house decorated for Christmas with recycled objects and moving on to more general topics, in Look 4 Deco We find information on how much a comprehensive reform costs in Barcelona.

Of its environments, a set of covers cushion in red for 22.25 euros and a set of towels in black from Amazon Basics for 18.69 euros.





Amago Cushion Cover, Set of 2, Cashmere Feel, 50 x 50 cm – Red

Amazon Basics Towel Set (Sturdy Colors, 2 Bath Towels and 2 Hand Towels), Black

On the other hand, moving to extreme spaces: large and small, in Vintage and Chic we found a house of 200 square meters in front of the Louvre with the Mona Lisa included and in Decorate my house a tiny house on wheels with ideas to save space.

Of its environments, a set of two covers of long pile soft faux fur pillow in gray it is worth 19.99 euros and a beige sofa blanket with fringes costs 21.99 euros.





OYIMUA 2Pcs Decorative Pillowcases Soft Faux Fur Pillow Covers, Long Hair Faux Pillow, Cuddly Sofa Cushion (Gray, 45 x 45 cm)

ZOLLNER Sofa blanket with Stars, 130×170 cm, Beige

And finally, in Delikatissen We find ideas to achieve order at home with Nordic-style furniture and a selection of Black Friday pieces at Decofeelings, which is something like a favorites list.

Of their environments a modern long pile rug soft and soft in beige we found it on Amazon for 199.95 euros and a donkey for clothes double bamboo stick from Amazon Basics costs 42.74 euros.





Modern Rug Seasons Beige 200×200 cm – Soft and Smooth Long Pile Rug

Amazon Basics Bamboo Double Bar Clothes Donkey, Natural

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

And up to here our decorative week today, we return next Sunday with a new weekly summary.

