Nora fawn She is a very beautiful cosplayer who is also a fan of Chainsaw man, the Tatsuki Fujimoto manga that has become so popular in recent years. In the last year Nora Fawn has made cosplays of several characters in this series, including Kobeni, one of the most loved girls in different versions.

Kobeni Higashiyama she’s a demon hunter from Chainsaw man whom we know almost at the beginning of the manga, and although he does not appear on the scene for long, he managed to become one of the most popular female characters in the manga. In the next cosplay we can see Nora Fawn turning into Kobeni holding a knife, a scene familiar to fans of the play.

Another aspect of Kobeni Well known is the waitress, because in a very famous scene from the manga we see her in this situation, although with nerves on the verge of exploding. “I start my first shift today, how do I look”Says the legend that accompanies the publication of Nora fawn cosplaying Kobeni.

Due to the great popularity Kobeni gained after the publication of Chainsaw Man, it is possible to find a large number of kobeni fanarts in different situations. One of these is Kobeni in bunny costume, on which Nora Fawn was based for her most recent cosplay of this Chainsaw Man character.

It is clear that Nora Fawn is a huge Chainsaw Man fanWell, on other occasions we have seen her make Makima cosplay and in all of them she looks incredible. Actually, Nora Fawn has made cosplays of almost all the female characters of Chainsaw Man, so I invite you to follow her on her social networks if you are a fan of her work.