What we eat can significantly affect uric acid levels in the body. Therefore, we tell you what they are the forbidden fruits if you have high uric acid, and the answer is none: we tell you why.

Fruits: source of water and vitamin C to control uric acid in the blood

Fresh fruits in general are a source of quality carbohydrates, with high water content and that they can be excellent providers of vitamin C for the body.

Both an adequate intake of water that contributes to hydration and appropriate levels of vitamin C have been associated with a lower incidence of high uric acid in the blood. Thus, fruits can be great allies when facing hyperuricemia.

On the other hand, fruits they are purine freeIn other words, they do not contribute in the least to raising uric acid levels in the blood, despite the fact that many mistakenly believe otherwise.

A) Yes, no fruit is forbidden if you have high uric acid In the body, not even the tomato despite popular belief in this regard, but in these cases, the tomato like many other fruits does not provide purines or uric acid, it is a source of fiber and vitamin C, as well as a high water content that contributes to hydrate us properly.

For all this, fruit prohibited if you have high uric acid in the blood are none, and on the contrary We recommend its inclusion to control the levels of this compound in the body along with other healthy foods.

